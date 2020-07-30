Schmitt Announces New Website Launch for Acuity Laser

Breaking News
PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the “Company” or “Schmitt”) announced the launch of a new website for its Acuity Laser product line. The newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features for Acuity’s non-contact laser measurement products.

Acuity’s mission is to help customers provide solutions to improve business practices, efficiency, and quality control through the use of short-range sensors, long-distance and confocal sensors, and laser scanners. Acuitylaser.com provides a streamlined design, improved functionality and rich content that will help carryout this mission and connect customers to our world class products and solutions. 

“During this COVID environment, the team continues to focus on long-term goals to strengthen the business. This website is one example of the work the team is doing. This website launch is exciting as it provides a more robust platform to better provide solutions for our customers and partners,” said Michael Zapata, Chief Executive Officer of Schmitt Industries. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a more informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence with Acuity’s world class lasers.”

About Schmitt Industries, Inc
Schmitt Industries, Inc., is an American company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The Company owns and operates three Businesses: Acuity® Lasers, Xact® Tank Monitors, and Ample Hills Creamery.

Safe Harbor Statement
This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

