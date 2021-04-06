Breaking News
Schneider announces new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program

New leasing option provides more choices for owner-operators

Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is announcing a new program designed to provide owner-operators with more opportunities and load options.

The new All-In Revenue Choice Lease program offers owner-operators doing business with Schneider access to even more – and different types of – loads via Schneider’s Choice Portals. including:

  • Dedicated loads
  • Spot freight
  • Pop-Up fleet loads

With the All-In Revenue Choice Lease program, van and tanker freight viewed and selected by owner-operators in the Choice Portal will include a posted all-in or flat rate, meaning there’s no calculating fuel surcharges or accessorial charges.

“Every business owner wants more choices,” said John Bozec, senior vice president of Schneider’s Van Truckload division. “Whether it’s more choices to improve your revenue, your areas of operation or whatever is most important in your business – we get it and we’re excited to help owner-operators achieve their goals and run successful business operations.”

The All-In Revenue Choice Lease program replaces Schneider’s Van Truckload Percent of Revenue Lease program. However, the easy-to-use self-dispatch and load search functionality – Pick, Click and Go – within Schneider’s owner-operator Choice Portals will remain, just with even more choices.

“Small business owners should enjoy the freedom to run their business their way,” said Jason Howe, senior vice president of Schneider’s Bulk division. “Given our proud history as a company that grew from a one-truck operation in 1935, to the business relationships we have built with owner-operators over the decades, we look forward to providing yet another path to assist them in determining the best opportunities to succeed.”

Visit SchneiderOwnerOperators.com for more information about the program and business solutions for owner-operators.

 About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

