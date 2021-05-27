Breaking News
Schneider Cross-Dock team earns the highest level of service award from John Deere

The Schneider team exceeded customer expectations despite challenges of the pandemic

Green Bay, Wis., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cross-Dock Team in Grapevine, Texas, at Schneider, (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, recently achieved John Deere’s highest supplier rating, earning Partner Status through the customer’s Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.  

Suppliers who participate in the AE program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength (measure of responsiveness). John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement. 

“I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments our team made this past year,” said John Bozec, Senior Vice President, Schneider. “When faced with challenges from the pandemic, our team was able to provide the best possible service and maintain excellent communication with our drivers and our customer.” 

The Schneider team improved upon overall service results and maintained 99 percent on-time delivery to over 212 Deere dealerships in Texas, Kanas and Oklahoma.  

Learn more about Schneider and the company’s competitive shipping and transportation solutions. 

 About Schneider 

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting. 

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead. 

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider. 

