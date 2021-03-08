Schneider FreightPower® provides shippers more access to capacity and greater visibility

Breaking News
New digital marketplace expands capabilities for shippers

Schneider FreightPower® provides shippers with options to manage their businesses right at their fingertips.

Green Bay, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services has expanded its impressive technology lineup of Schneider FreightPower® to now help shippers save time and increase their access to capacity backed by Schneider’s trusted service.

The company first announced its Schneider FreightPower® digital marketplace mid-year 2020, then rolled out the accompanying app to carriers in the fall. Today, Schneider is announcing the latest phase for shippers.

Schneider FreightPower® provides shippers with options to manage their businesses right at their fingertips. The digital marketplace allows shippers — big and small— to easily book, track and confirm delivery 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“Our goal is to make Schneider FreightPower® the digital access point for services and solutions for both shippers and carriers,” said Mark Rourke, president and CEO, Schneider. “Shippers of all sizes come to us with their toughest transportation challenges, and we are solving them faster than ever before. That means our customers get more value – and get more done in a day.”

With the launch of Schneider FreightPower®, Schneider is investing in a new, innovative digital capability to provide shippers with new sources of capacity. 

“We operate one of the largest North American freight networks with a powerful combination of our company assets of over 9,000 trucks, 59,200 trailers and intermodal containers, and a network of over 36,000 qualified third-party carriers and growing, all ready to deliver freight and exceed our customers’ expectations each and every day,” said Erin Van Zeeland, group senior vice president and general manager of Schneider Logistics Services.

“Schneider FreightPower® is an exciting, new way to differentiate Schneider and connect to small shippers and carriers which represent a $1.2 trillion segment of the transportation market,” said Rourke. “We are giving shippers time, solutions and the best at what we deliver— access to full Schneider capabilities and options.”

Schneider FreightPower® is backed by the company’s strength, innovation and stability to push shippers’ businesses ahead with access to tools such as:

  • Instantly quote and book
  • Freight visibility 24/7 (load in process, last location, pickup and ETA), including email notifications (pickups, deliveries, and specific order completion)
  • Access to load documents
  • Real-time reporting

“It’s all about improving capacity, so shippers can do business better than ever before,” said Rourke. “We are giving our customers the best of what the industry has to offer with Schneider FreightPower®. It is our dedication to them to keep moving and delivering ahead.”

Shippers can access Schneider FreightPower® at schneider.com/freightpowershipping to learn more and register.

 About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

