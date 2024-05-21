Ibotta to make thousands of new product offers available to customers of one of the largest privately held supermarket chains in the US

DENVER, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), a leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced today that Schnuck Markets, Inc. has joined the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), the first digital network that delivers promotions in a coordinated fashion across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites, and Ibotta’s leading direct-to-consumer properties. In addition to Ibotta providing customers access to exclusive product offers in Schnucks’ stores throughout the Midwest, a key component of the partnership will be strategic R&D with the goal of building the next-generation grocery shopping experience for consumers.

“Driven by Ibotta’s mission to make every purchase rewarding, we’re pleased to add Schnucks, one of the country’s most storied regional grocery brands, to the Ibotta Performance Network, to drive more value for their customers through personalized offers and rewards,” said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder of Ibotta. “Schnucks’ and Ibotta’s mutual track record of industry-leading innovation is a befitting foundation for our partnership to reimagine the grocery shopping experience of the future. Together, we’ll collaborate to develop a more personalized, premium shopping experience for Schnucks customers.”

The R&D component of the partnership will allow Ibotta and Schnucks to co-develop new customer experiences for a more dynamic grocery shopping journey. Potential areas of innovation include advanced digital offers in retail media, and a heightened focus on creating new and innovative touchpoints in-store.

“Schnucks is thrilled to partner with Ibotta, a leader in digital rewards, to expand savings for our customers through our Schnucks Rewards program,” said Tom Henry, Schnucks Chief Data Officer. “Through this partnership, Schnucks customers will have access to a wider range of digital coupons in our Schnucks Rewards program, creating more value for customers with every in-store or online shop. Together with Ibotta, Schnucks is committed to creating innovative retail solutions that will shape the future of grocery shopping.”

Digital offers from the IPN are set to become available to Schnucks customers later this year.

About Ibotta (“I bought a…”)

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $1.8 billion through the IPN since 2012. The largest tech IPO in history to come out of Colorado, Ibotta is headquartered in Denver, and is continually listed as a top place to work by The Denver Post and Inc. Magazine.

