Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / School District in Florida Partners With BusPatrol to Help Put the Brakes on Reckless Drivers

School District in Florida Partners With BusPatrol to Help Put the Brakes on Reckless Drivers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

School buses are back on roads in Santa Rosa County and trialing a new safety feature

School buses are back on roads in Santa Rosa County and trialing a new safety feature

School buses in Santa Rosa County have been equipped with BusPatrol safety technology

School buses in Santa Rosa County have been equipped with BusPatrol safety technology

Santa Rosa County, Florida, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Santa Rosa County District Schools is working with safety technology company BusPatrol to improve road safety for students this back-to-school season. The district has embarked on a pilot program, equipping five of its buses with AI-powered stop-arm cameras to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses. The program will run for up to 45 school days.

“We are excited to introduce this technology into the school district to provide a safer environment for our students at the bus stops,” said Travis Fulton, Director of Purchasing and Contract Administration for Santa Rosa County District Schools.

Santa Rosa County District Schools believe this pilot program will highlight the need for better enforcement of school bus safety laws in the state. Results from the trial program will be used to campaign for legislation to authorize the use of automated stop-arm cameras throughout Florida. This will provide valuable data including where and when violations are most likely to occur. The school district will be able to use the results to make data-driven decisions, and share this information with law enforcement to improve enforcement at ‘violation hotspots.’

“Changing legislation around school bus safety technology in Florida is the first step to improving driver behavior around school buses,” said Jean Souliere, CEO and Founder at BusPatrol. “The results from this pilot program will be crucial in our campaign for better legislation and better technology to make roads safer for children as they journey to school.”

According to reports from the Florida Department of Education, in a single day more than 10,000 drivers in Florida unlawfully pass stopped school buses, putting children at risk. Additionally, drivers show little sign of correcting this behavior, with almost a third (28%) admitting to cutting off a school bus because it was moving too slowly in a recent AAA survey.

Attachments

  • fall school bus
  • DSC_7305_small-web 
CONTACT: Kate Spree
BusPatrol
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.