WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives approved spending more money on metal detectors, locks and other school security measures on Wednesday, but took no steps to tighten gun control laws a month after a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- School safety bill passes House, no action on gun control - March 14, 2018
- Toys ‘R’ Us will likely shut all U.S. stores, risking 33,000 jobs: WSJ - March 14, 2018
- Republicans sound alarms as Democrats claim Pennsylvania win - March 14, 2018