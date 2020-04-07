School Specialty Provides Fiscal 2019 Results

Fiscal 2019 Revenue of $626.3 million

Fiscal 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million

Fiscal 2019 Free Cash Flow of $1.0 million, an improvement of $20.4 million from 2018

GREENVILLE, Wis., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB: SCOO) (“School Specialty”, “SSI” or “the Company”), a leading provider of innovative products and solutions that support integrated learning environments for improved student social, emotional, mental and physical well-being, today provided results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.

Ryan Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “The core takeaways from our 2019 performance are that we delivered very effectively for our customers during the back-to-school season and successfully executed pricing and business strategies that had begun to steadily improve our margins in the second half of the year and position us for growth. Success in these areas had contributed to an exceptionally strong start to 2020 however this was curtailed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.” Mr. Bohr further stated, “The health of our employees, suppliers and customers is a priority for us and we have focused on safeguarding and supporting their well-being during this challenging time by enabling substantially all of our team to work remotely and implementing additional sanitation and distancing measures in our fulfillment centers. As we adapt to this unprecedented and fluid situation, we have also taken important steps to scale back our cost structure. We remain operational as an essential business and available to support the needs of our districts, educators and students across the country. When schools start to take the steps necessary to prepare for the 2020/21 school year and School Specialty fully intends to be there to support them.”

Mr. Bohr concluded, “With the additional complexities of the COVID-19 situation, our process to address our capital structure is exclusively focused on discussions with our current senior secured lenders. We have recently executed amendments and forbearance extensions that enable those discussions to continue. While we do not expect those discussions to result in a transaction that provides meaningful value to our shareholders, we do currently expect we will arrive a transaction that will improve our liquidity position and allow our Company to continue as a going concern.”

Fiscal 2019 Results

Revenue was $626.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, as compared to $673.5 million in fiscal 2018, representing a decrease of 7.0%. Fiscal fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $91.0 million was down 20.6% compared to the prior year period; however, the impact of prior year fulfillment center issues resulted in delaying over $10.0 million of shipments from Q3 into Q4 2018. With the strong operational performance in 2019, the fourth quarter of 2019 did not experience a shift in shipment timing. Weaker orders in November and December also contributed to the year-over-year revenue decreases in Q4 2019 across all product categories. A portion of the revenue decline experienced in the fiscal year and the fourth quarter can be attributed to decisions not to pursue certain large, low-margin Supply and Furniture revenue opportunities.



The Company reported a gross profit margin for the year ended December 28, 2019 of 33.2% as compared to 33.9% reported in 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 gross profit margin was 32.5% compared to 31.5% in the prior year period. We have seen consistent improvement in year-over-year gross margin trends throughout fiscal 2019, particularly in our Supplies and Furniture product categories. Supplies gross margin was up approximately 50 bps YOY for full year 2019 and up 350 bps YOY in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. Furniture gross margin was up approximately 110 bps for full year 2019 and up 230 bps in Q4 2019.



Selling, general and administration (“SG&A”) expenses were $217.9 million for the year ended December 28, 2019, which represents a $4.2 million decrease year-over-year. Excluding incremental restructuring costs in SG&A, SG&A expenses declined by $14.3 million year-over-year, reflecting a continued focus on lowering fixed expenses throughout the Company. SG&A for the fiscal fourth quarter 2019 of $50.5 million was down $1.1 million, or 2.2% below the comparable prior year period. Excluding incremental fourth quarter restructuring costs in SG&A, SG&A expenses declined by $5.7 million, or 11.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of approximately $23.9 million for the year ended December 28, 2019 compared to $35.1 million in the year ended December 29, 2018. Approximately $7.3 million of the decrease related to our Agendas product category. The Agendas product category generated negative EBITDA of approximately $5.3 million in 2019 and the Company exited the product line at the end of 2019. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was -$9.9 million as compared to -$8.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter.



Free cash flow in 2019 was $1.0 million as compared to -$19.4 million in 2018. The successful normalization of working capital provided $18.0 million of positive cash flow impact in 2019 as compared to working capital providing a negative cash flow impact of $17.8 million in 2018. Reduced capital expenditures and product development expenditures contributed an additional $3.8 million free cash flow improvement. These year-over-year improvements to free cash flow were partially offset by $11.2 million of lower EBITDA in 2019, $10.2 million of incremental restructuring and restructuring-related costs and $2.2 million of incremental cash interest in 2019.

School Specialty will be hosting a teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, April 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results and outlook. Speaking from management will be Michael C. Buenzow, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Ryan M. Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin L. Baehler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,077 $ 1,030 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 61,718 77,888 Inventories, net 71,424 90,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,956 15,763 Refundable income taxes 431 1,019 Total current assets 153,606 185,761 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,429 31,902 Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,768 – Goodwill – 4,580 Intangible assets, net 24,733 33,306 Development costs and other 13,740 14,807 Deferred taxes long-term 466 320 Total assets $ 234,742 $ 270,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities – long-term debt $ 145,194 $ 30,352 Current operating lease liability 4,886 – Accounts payable 24,011 41,277 Accrued compensation 8,929 7,302 Contract liabilities 7,006 5,641 Accrued royalties 1,992 2,678 Other accrued liabilities 13,439 11,379 Total current liabilities 205,457 98,629 Long-term debt – less current maturities – 103,583 Operating lease liability 10,008 – Other liabilities 493 1,101 Total liabilities 215,958 203,313 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 500,000 shares authorized; none outstanding – – Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,025,219 and 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7 7 Capital in excess of par value 125,793 125,072 Treasury stock, at cost 5,145; 0 and 0 shares, respectively (34 ) – Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,797 ) (2,079 ) Accumulated deficit (105,185 ) (55,637 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18,784 67,363 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 234,742 $ 270,676