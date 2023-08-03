New User Group For Education And Collaboration Dedicated To College and Career Readiness

Austin, TX, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SchooLinks, the leading modern college and career readiness platform, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new user group – SchooLinks All Access. SchooLinks’ partner districts’ educators passionate about college and career readiness will have their own space to collaborate and foster meaningful connections.

SchooLinks All Access offers an array of innovative ways to K-12 educators to share best practices and build cross-district relationships including:

District, State, and Topic Specific Communities : Users can create or join interest-specific groups, aligning with their academic or career pursuits. Whether it’s exploring STEM fields, fine arts, entrepreneurship, or any other interest, SchooLinks All Access facilitates targeted discussions and resource sharing.

: Users can create or join interest-specific groups, aligning with their academic or career pursuits. Whether it’s exploring STEM fields, fine arts, entrepreneurship, or any other interest, SchooLinks All Access facilitates targeted discussions and resource sharing. Networking with K-12 and Corporate Partners : SchooLinks All Access will be open to all SchooLinks users (except students and parents) including our corporate partners, offering a seamless place to connect and communicate with like-minded individuals passionate about post-secondary student success.

: SchooLinks All Access will be open to all SchooLinks users (except students and parents) including our corporate partners, offering a seamless place to connect and communicate with like-minded individuals passionate about post-secondary student success. Access to the Latest SchooLinks Training : All of SchooLinks interactive, asynchronous training modules have been moved to SchooLinks All Access. From how the solution functions to the best practices for building internship programs, these interactive trainings will equip users with the best practices to ensure post secondary success for their students.

: All of SchooLinks interactive, asynchronous training modules have been moved to SchooLinks All Access. From how the solution functions to the best practices for building internship programs, these interactive trainings will equip users with the best practices to ensure post secondary success for their students. Exclusive Access: As part of the SchooLinks community, members gain access to exclusive events, webinars, and workshops featuring prominent industry leaders and subject matter experts. These opportunities are tailored to empower users with insights and knowledge.

“It has been amazing to see our district partners’ use SchooLinks as a catalyst to take their college and career readiness to the next level,” said Katie Fang, Founder and CEO. “We are excited to create SchooLinks All Access to give our customers a place to collaborate and further improve the lives of students across the country. In addition, SchooLinks will continue to invest in the professional development of our partner districts’ counseling, CTE and data teams via scholarship opportunities and awards.”

SchooLinks All Access will be available to all SchooLinks users starting August 8th, 2023. Whether you are a first time SchooLinks district or a power user seeking new and innovative solutions, SchooLinks All Access will revolutionize the way you connect and engage with the education community.

About SchooLinks:

SchooLinks is a web-based college and career platform that supports districts nationwide as they implement a comprehensive curriculum and framework to prepare students for the post-secondary pathway of their choice. School staff utilize the solutions within SchooLinks to effectively collaborate across departments, improve processes, and deliver lessons that support students’ post-secondary readiness. A full suite of reports provides real-time, actionable data for school and district leaders to measure student achievement and school staff impact. SchooLinks is dedicated to supporting district goals of expanding opportunities for all students to reach their potential and achieve their post-secondary goals.

