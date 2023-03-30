Austin, Texas, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Austin, TX – March 2023 – SchooLinks announced today their recognition by Tech & Learning as a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022. Tech & Learning’s panel of expert judges scored each nominated product on ease of use, value, versatility, and utility. Those products that scored highly across the criteria were named winners, including the SchooLinks college and career readiness platform.

The award celebrates the innovation of an ed-tech product that has pushed the definition of college and career readiness. Antiquated college and career readiness systems have bolted career solutions onto their existing college-focused platforms – creating data siloes and incomplete experiences. SchooLinks enhanced its CCR platform to streamline this process for students.

“Every student should be able to have 24/7 access to personalized guidance resources for their career, college, and academic planning,” said Katie Fang, Founder, and CEO. “Districts need 1 system that every student can use – it reduces double entry for students and makes it easier for staff to have meaningful conversations about post-secondary outcomes.”

“This year’s nominated products reflect some of the trends we’re seeing in education: a greater focus on wellness, new features added to products to create flexibility for a variety of learning environments, new ways to assess student mastery and personalize learning, and a focus on providing equitable access to technology for all students,” says Christine Weiser, content director for Tech & Learning. “Our judges were impressed with the breadth of these new products and the industry’s willingness to embrace innovation to support all students. Congratulations to the winners!”

SchooLinks is a web-based college and career platform that supports districts nationwide as they implement a comprehensive curriculum and framework to prepare students for the post-secondary pathway of their choice. School staff utilize the solutions within SchooLinks to effectively collaborate across departments, improve processes, and deliver lessons that support students’ post-secondary readiness. A full suite of reports provides real-time, actionable data for school and district leaders to measure student achievement and school staff impact. SchooLinks is dedicated to supporting district goals of expanding opportunities for all students to reach their potential and achieve their post-secondary goals.

