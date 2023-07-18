New SchoolMessenger Chat offering and upgrades to SchoolMessenger Communicate enable schools to manage one-way and two-way communication from a single, trusted platform

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SchoolMessenger, the creator of the trusted platform for school community engagement, announced two major product releases today: the launch of SchoolMessenger Chat, a two-way messaging offering for K-12 schools and districts, and a new interface for its SchoolMessenger Communicate notification solution.

With the release of these new offerings, SchoolMessenger has taken the school notification system used by more K-12 schools than any other across North America and once again expanded its market-leading capacities to manage education-related communications.

“Our latest product releases help schools respond to the demands of today’s parents and students, who expect communications that are personalized, relevant, and timely,” said Chris Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SchoolMessenger. “With SchoolMessenger Chat and our updated SchoolMessenger Communicate platform, schools can exceed these expectations with minimal effort on their part.”

Today’s product releases provide K-12 leaders with a wide array of benefits, including the following:

SchoolMessenger Chat provides schools with a dynamic platform to manage two-way messaging and group conversations, enabling teachers and administrators to increase engagement between parents and students

Both SchoolMessenger Chat and SchoolMessenger Communicate enable schools to reach every parent with language translation capabilities for inclusive multilingual communications

SchoolMessenger Communicate has been redesigned to take K-12 communications to the next level with “create once, broadcast everywhere” publishing, as well as refreshed messaging analytics, save-as-you-go message creation, and send-to-yourself message testing functionality

The new SchoolMessenger Communicate interface also brings its broadcast messaging capabilities together with SchoolMessenger Chat’s two-way messaging options, enabling schools to monitor all their communications from the central office

“SchoolMessenger is well-known for having built the most extensive portfolio of communications solutions available for schools,” said Johnson. “With these new product releases, we’re poised to once again shape the future of K-12 communications technology and help improve student outcomes.”

More information on SchoolMessenger Chat can be found on the SchoolMessenger website at schoolmessenger.com/schoolmessenger-chat.

About SchoolMessenger

Serving over 28 million students, districts and schools in all 50 U.S. states and Canada depend on SchoolMessenger products to achieve their communications goals. Since 1999, school administrators have trusted SchoolMessenger solutions to connect with their parents, staff, and community members. From notifications and websites to digital forms, attendance management, two-way messaging, and more, SchoolMessenger solutions help school administrators connect with people in multiple languages and on any device.

About West Technology Group, LLC

West Technology Group, LLC, the parent company of SchoolMessenger, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable. The Company has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000.

CONTACT: Contact Dave Pleiss Investor and Public Relations DMPleiss@west.com 402-716-6578