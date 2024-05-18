In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to ban affirmative action practices in college admissions, in addition to various state legislation and mounting political pressure, a growing number of institutions for higher learning are dismantling their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and practices.

The Chronicle of Higher Education has tracked changes at 158 college campuses in 22 states since January 2023, saying the tracker “collects changes that publ

[Read Full story at source]