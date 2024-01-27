A Democratic super PAC, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, is behind a shadowy group buying ads boosting potential Republican Senate candidate Rep. Matt Rosendale, who is mulling a Senate bid to challenge conservative firebrand Tim Sheehy.
In 2022, Democrats spent more than $40 million to boost Republican candidates ahead of their state’s primary in the hopes that they would win and be the more beatable candidate in the general election –
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Experts Turley, Painter say Texas on shaky legal ground in border razor-wire fight - January 27, 2024
- Energy developer delivers major blow to blue state’s climate agenda by canceling offshore wind contracts - January 27, 2024
- Schumer-aligned super PAC meddling in GOP primary of key Senate race: ‘Terrified of conservative outsider’ - January 27, 2024