Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing backlash on social media over a resurfaced clip that seemingly contradicts President Biden’s recent comment where he walked back calling Laken Riley’s alleged killer an “illegal.”

“People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enters the U.S. legally,” Schumer said during a 2009 speech.

“Illegal im

[Read Full story at source]