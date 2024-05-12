A controversial judicial nominee proposed by President Biden will expire at the end of the 118th Congress in just months, and some experts are speculating that this is just what the president and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are planning for.
“This nominee has lost all hope from the Biden White House of getting a floor vote, given we are months away from the election,” explained Ron Bonjean, a former spokesman for former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., and forme
