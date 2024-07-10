Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced plans to draft legislation allowing former President Trump to be held accountable for behavior following the 2020 election.

Schumer said his proposed bill will classify Trump’s actions related to challenging the results of the 2020 election “unofficial,” thereby removing the immunity protections granted under a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The ruling, handed down July 2, concluded that a president retains substa

[Read Full story at source]