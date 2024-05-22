Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is planning a vote on the “constitutional right to contraception,” in an election-year move aimed at protecting Democrats’ control of the Senate.
The majority leader is expected to fast-track a vote next month on the Right to Contraception Act. Though it likely won’t pass with most Republicans opposing the bill, Schumer wants to put senators in the opposing party on record on contraception and birth control access during
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- McConnell-aligned group shreds Sen Brown’s ‘handouts for illegal immigrants’ in Ohio spot - May 22, 2024
- The 2024 wild card: How Trump trial verdict could reshape presidential election - May 22, 2024
- Schumer plans vote on ‘constitutional right to contraception’ in bid to protect Senate Democrat majority - May 22, 2024