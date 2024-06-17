Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will bring a law to ban bump stocks to the Senate floor this week after the Supreme Court ruled to reverse a ban on the item by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) under former President Donald Trump.

At a press conference on Sunday, Schumer said, “The Senate can help restore this public safety rule, and next week, it will try. As majority leader, I have the ability to allow a unanimous consent vote,

