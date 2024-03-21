Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused a request from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak with Senate Democrats.

Netanyahu met with Senate Republicans in a closed-door virtual meeting on Wednesday. But a Schumer spokesperson said there would be no such meeting with Democrats and that any discussions with the Israeli leader should be bipartisan.

“Sen. Schumer made it clear that he does not think these discussions should happen in

[Read Full story at source]