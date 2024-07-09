Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has refused to comment on President Biden’s poor presidential candidate debate performance last month against former President Trump or the concerns it has raised for many about Biden’s ability to serve another term.
Schumer’s staff was asked Monday by Fox News Digital how he felt about Biden’s debate performance and whether the interview the president did with ABC News last week calmed any concerns among Democrat s
