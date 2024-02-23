Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and four of his Democrat colleagues arrived in Ukraine Friday morning to meet the country’s military leaders and President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, assuring U.S. support as billions of federal aid dollars remain in limbo.

Schumer’s visit to Ukraine — the country that will mark two years since Russia’s invasion on Saturday — comes amid mounting pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to pass the Senate’s $95 billion

[Read Full story at source]