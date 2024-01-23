Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for a federal crackdown on Zyn nicotine pouches, eliciting strong backlash in return.

The Democrat lawmaker recently issued a “warning to parents” and said young people are getting hooked on the nicotine pouches from social media, CBS New York reported on Sunday.

“It’s a pouch packed with problems – high levels of nicotine,” Schumer said at a press conference. “So today, I’m delive

[Read Full story at source]