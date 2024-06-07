DENVER, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) (“Schwazze” or the “Company”), today announced the grand opening of its 35th New Mexico dispensary, R. Greenleaf Bernalillo . The store is located at 242 US-550, Bernalillo, NM 87004, and operates from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Senior Vice President of New Mexico Retail, Ken Bair, said, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in New Mexico with the addition of our Bernalillo dispensary, marking our 35th retail store in the state. We look forward to delivering on our brand promise of offering a wide assortment of high-quality products with exceptional customer service as we serve both the patients and customers of Bernalillo.”

Grand opening celebrations will begin today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce at 4:20 p.m. with Hustle Radio on-site from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Schwazze will also host a Quarter Horse BBQ food truck tomorrow, June 8th, at 11:00 a.m., along with various pop ups from partner vendors throughout both days.

The addition of R. Greenleaf Bernalillo brings Schwazze’s total number of New Mexico retail dispensaries to 35 stores across the state under both the R. Greenleaf and Everest retail banners. All locations service both medical and recreational adult-use patients and consumers.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to explore taking its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company’s leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze’s former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit https://schwazze.com/.

