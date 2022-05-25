Science 37® to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Breaking News
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago.

Science 37’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.science37.com.

About Science 37
Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Margie Kooman
Science 37
Phone: (984) 377-3737
Email: pr@science37.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
Investors@science37.com

