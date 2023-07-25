RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™ today announced it will report second quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market open on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The Science 37 management team will host a conference call to discuss these results on August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-269-7751 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-389-0908 (international) and using the Conference ID 13739329 or by utilizing the Call me™ feature using this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Science 37 website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email science37@science37.com.

