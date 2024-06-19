Hamilton, NJ-based Open Systems Integrators is now part of Sciens in the Northeast.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Hamilton, New Jersey-based Open Systems Integrators (“OSI”) to its growing nationwide portfolio of companies. This acquisition adds to the company’s 11 existing northeast locations, including Absolute Protective Systems in Piscataway, New Jersey, which joined Sciens in 2021.

“With nearly 25 years in the business, we’re thrilled to join forces with Sciens Building Solutions, a well-respected leader in our industry. Their solid reputation, thoughtful addition of companies, and commitment to excellence in our field lines up with OSI’s values,” said Paul Facciolo, CEO of Open Systems Integrators, who will remain in his current role with the company. “This exciting partnership presents new opportunities to grow and offer an even greater service footprint to our customers across New Jersey, New York, and beyond.”

Since 1999, OSI has established a solid reputation throughout New Jersey by providing the highest quality customer service and products in the industry. Their focus is to provide integrated solutions that meet the needs of education, healthcare, government, and commercial entities.

“We’re continuing the fun Sciens journey in the Northeast, with this exciting addition to our many locations across the country. OSI is a true life-safety leader in this region with a team of industry experts whose experience positions them well for growth under the Sciens platform,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Sciens is delighted to partner with Paul and the entire OSI team on our pursuit of building the largest independent fire and life safety integrator in the United States.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Open Systems Integrators

Established in 1999, Open Systems Integrators (OSI) is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions specializing in design, engineering, installation, service, and maintenance of intelligent low-voltage systems. Based in Central New Jersey and serving the entire state and surrounding Philadelphia counties, OSI is made up of leading industry veterans that offer a true turnkey solution for low-voltage projects, including fire alarm, security, audio-visual, sound & communications, as well as other specialized solutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.osicorp.net/home/.

