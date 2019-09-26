Breaking News
Scientology Volunteer Ministers: "Relief Day" in the Bahamas Sees Thousands in the Bahamas Served

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: “Relief Day” in the Bahamas Sees Thousands in the Bahamas Served

Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) prepare hygiene kits for Hurricane Dorian victims. So far the VMs have delivered over 5,000 hygiene kits and tons of food to the island. 80 VMs have also been helping on the Grand Bahamas.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saturday, September 21, in Freeport, Grand Bahamas, was “Relief Day” as announced by the Prime Minister of the Bahamas. The local government opened their storages of food and other necessities and distributed it to locals. Joining them, were several other disaster relief organizations, including the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida, who served over 7,000 hot meals to locals in great need.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida have been sending volunteers, food and hygiene kits to the Bahamas since September 7th.  So far, 80 Pinellas County residents have left their homes to join the Volunteer Ministers relief effort for victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The Volunteer Minister (VM) center is accepting donations of canned goods, toilet paper, travel size shampoo, deodorant, hand sanitizer, tooth paste, and tooth brushes.

“And if you are ready for an adventure in the Bahamas, please stop by our center to learn more,” said Glendy Goodsell, executive director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida.

For more information, the public can also call the Scientology Volunteer Ministers at 727-467-6965 or email [email protected]. You can also visit them at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.

In 1980, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard issued an appeal. At that time, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was then launched. VMs have been at every major disaster in the world since 9/11.  In addition, every day, VMs help neighbors with the little disasters:  marriage problems, raising children; study difficulties; getting off drugs, resolving conflicts and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbc9991a-3c8f-4a43-917a-87765057fce8

