PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or the “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, today reported that it received a notice (the “Notice”) on November 21, 2024 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (the “Q3 Form 10-Q”) in a timely manner.