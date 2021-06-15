Scipher Medicine Presents New Data at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) 2021 Further Validating PrismRA® Test

Molecular signature test predicts likelihood of non-response to adalimumab or etanercept, two of the world’s most expensive medications, in an independent validation cohort

PrismRA demonstrates a more efficient therapy selection protocol beyond current standard

Three new analyses published on efficacy of PrismRA test stratification in patients with rheumatoid arthritis at EULAR

WALTHAM, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with the most effective therapy, today announced that in an independent validation study, PrismRA accurately predicted which patients with rheumatoid arthritis would not achieve EULAR good response criteria at six months of treatment using either adalimumab or etanercept.

A validation study with 68 RA patients who started either adalimumab or etanercept as their first biologic was recently presented at EULAR on June 2, 2021, along with the Sint Maartenskliniek in the Netherlands. The study compared baseline PrismRA results with actual outcomes at six months using EULAR good response as the clinical outcome measure.

The study found a EULAR-based inadequate response in 37 out of the 68 patients, or 54.4%. The study demonstrated that patients with a molecular signature of non-response were four times more likely to achieve a EULAR inadequate response at six months than those lacking the molecular signature. Identifying those patients who will not respond to TNFi therapy in advance, before treatment begins, has the potential to reduce time spent on trial-and-error approaches and could result in improved outcomes and decreased patient burden.

“The successful validation of the novel test for EULAR inadequate response in this treat-to-target setting is promising,” said Johanna Withers, Ph.D., study co-author, and Principal Scientist at Scipher Medicine. “This could optimize care, reducing wasted time on ineffective therapies and potentially halting disease progression. Demonstrating PrismRA’s ability to accurately predict non-response in an independent cohort outside of the United States further demonstrates the tests generalizability across diverse patient populations.”

In addition to this collaboration with the Sint Maartenskliniek, Scipher Medicine also published new data on the ability of PrismRA to predict inadequate response to TNF inhibitor therapies in seronegative RA patients as well as on efforts to define high-confidence treatment response outcomes using a Monte Carlo simulation approach to evaluate the true impact of therapeutic efficacy and response.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a molecular signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary SpectraTM Network Biology platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize blood tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented amount of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the health care value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

