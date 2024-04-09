EXCLUSIVE: Two outside groups aligned with longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell report that they hauled in over $51 million in fundraising in the past three months as Republicans aim to win back the chamber’s majority in November’s elections.
Senate Leadership Fund, which is the top super PAC backing Senate Republican incumbents and candidates, brought in $24.4 million in the January-March first quarter of 2024 fundraising. The affiliated non-
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Maryland governor to discuss rebuilding collapsed Baltimore bridge with Congress - April 9, 2024
- SCOOP: McConnell-aligned groups set election year fundraising record in battle for Senate majority - April 9, 2024
- Columbia suspends students over anti-Israel event featuring speaker linked to terrorist organization - April 9, 2024