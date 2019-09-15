Scope, precision of Saudi oil attacks show Iran to blame: U.S. officials

The scope and precision of drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities show they were launched from a west-northwest direction rather than from Yemen to the south, where Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, senior U.S. administration officials said on Sunday.
