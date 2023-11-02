NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scopus BioPharma Inc. (OTCQB: “SCPS”), a biotechnology company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, and its subsidiary, Duet BioTherapeutics Inc., which is developing novel immunotherapies to overcome treatment-resistant cancers, today announced that Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Scientific Advisor of Duet and Professor of Immuno-Oncology at City of Hope, will be presenting at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”). SITC is being held from November 3-5, 2023, in San Diego, California.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Reprograming of Tumor-associated Myeloid Cells by TLR9-targeted STAT3 Antisense Oligonucleotides Sensitizes Malignant Glioma to PD1-specific Immunotherapy

Presentation Type: Poster

Presenter: Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D., Duet BioTherapeutics; City of Hope

Session: Poster Reception

Poster Board Number: 812

Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM PDT

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is a biotechnology company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Scopus currently conducts substantially all of its development efforts through Duet BioTherapeutics, its majority owned and controlled subsidiary. The Company is also seeking to identify additional compelling technologies for potential acquisition, in-licensing and/or other similar transactions.

About Duet BioTherapeutics

Duet BioTherapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to overcome treatment-resistant cancers. Duet’s therapeutic candidates selectively and simultaneously activate TLR9, which stimulates the body’s immune system, and inhibit STAT3, which counteracts critical tumor defense mechanisms. Duet is currently pursuing therapeutic candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies using a distinct set of oligonucleotide inhibitors. These inhibitors include antisense, or ASO; small-interfering RNA, or siRNA; and decoy technologies. DUET-101, the Company’s IND-ready lead candidate, combines CpG with a STAT3-inhibiting ASO and is being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Further, there can be no assurance that the Company will identify and/or consummate any transaction relating to any additional technologies.

Contacts

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: SCPS@crescendo-ir.com

Hugh Burns/Delia Cannan/Nicholas Leasure

Reevemark

Tel: (212) 433-4600

Email: scopus@reevemark.com