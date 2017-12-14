Press Release

14 December 2017 – N° 30

SCOR supports actuarial science with the

presentation of Actuarial Awards in five countries in 2017

Each year, SCOR rewards the best academic work in the field of actuarial science with prizes in several countries throughout the world. These prizes, some which are financed by the SCOR Foundation for Science, are designed to promote actuarial science, to develop and encourage research in this field, and to contribute to the improvement of risk knowledge and management. They are recognized in the insurance and reinsurance industries as a mark of excellence.

From October to December 2017, the SCOR Actuarial Awards were held in five countries: France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the UK.

The SCOR Actuarial Awards juries are composed of internationally recognised researchers and insurance, reinsurance and finance professionals. The winners are selected for their command of actuarial concepts, the quality of their analytical methods, and the originality of their research in terms of scientific advances and potential practical applications to the world of risk management.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “Each year for more than twenty years, the SCOR Actuarial Awards have rewarded innovative work by young actuaries from across the world. SCOR is proud to support new thinking on risk analysis and management while promoting the emergence and recognition of young talent. These awards reflect SCOR’s long-term commitment to research, and are fully in line with the work of the SCOR Corporate Foundation for Science“.

*

* *

Presentation of the SCOR 2017 Actuarial Awards

On 13 October in Stockholm, Sweden , Svein Børre Solvang, CEO of SCOR Sweden Re, and Malcolm Newman, EMEA Hub Managing Director, awarded the Swedish prize during the annual SCOR Sweden Re conference. The prize was awarded to Magnus Carlehed of Swedbank, for his dissertation titled “ Aggregation of capital requirements in Solvency II standard formula” .



, Svein Børre Solvang, CEO of SCOR Sweden Re, and Malcolm Newman, EMEA Hub Managing Director, awarded the Swedish prize during the annual SCOR Sweden Re conference. The prize was awarded to of Swedbank, for his dissertation titled “ . On 20 November in Stuttgart, Germany, Frieder Knüpling, Chief Risk Officer of SCOR, presented the Actuarial Awards for Germany to Karen Rödel of Ulm University, for her thesis titled “ Analysis of Solvency Capital on a Multi-Year Basis” (first prize), to Anton Forstner of the Rosenheim University of Applied Sciences, for his thesis titled “ Bavarian Additiv – Eine Erweiterung des additiven Reservierungsverfahrens um den Zusammenhang zwischen Paid und Incurred” (Bavarian Additiv – an extension of the additive loss reserving method capturing the link between paid and incurred) (second prize), and to Jan Natolski of the University of Augsburg, for his thesis titled “ Mathematische Fundierung und Analyse replizierender Portfolios in der deutschen Lebensversicherung” (Mathematical foundations and analysis of replicating portfolios in German life insurance) (third prize).



Frieder Knüpling, Chief Risk Officer of SCOR, presented the Actuarial Awards for Germany to of Ulm University, for her thesis titled (first prize), to of the Rosenheim University of Applied Sciences, for his thesis titled “ (Bavarian Additiv – an extension of the additive loss reserving method capturing the link between paid and incurred) (second prize), and to of the University of Augsburg, for his thesis titled “ (Mathematical foundations and analysis of replicating portfolios in German life insurance) (third prize). On 21 November in London, UK, Denis Kessler, Chairman & CEO of SCOR, and Chris Daykin, former head of the UK Government Actuary’s Department (GAD), presented the UK Actuarial Award to Pengziwei Luo of the Cass Business School, City University London, for her dissertation titled “ Credibility balanced Bias vs. Instability trade-off within Double Chain Ladder” .



Denis Kessler, Chairman & CEO of SCOR, and Chris Daykin, former head of the UK Government Actuary’s Department (GAD), presented the UK Actuarial Award to of the Cass Business School, City University London, for her dissertation titled “ . On 12 December in Milan, Italy, Professor Nino Savelli of the Università Cattolica, Milan, Umberto Gavazzi, Chief Underwriting Officer Treaty P&C Worldwide, and Alessandra Zorza, Life Underwriting Manager, presented the Italian awards. These went to Maria Magdalena Magurean, of the Sapienza University of Rome, for her thesis titled “Extrapolation methods of the Term Structure of Interest Rates under Solvency II”, and Francesca Giorgolo, of the University of Florence, for her thesis titled “Extreme Value Theory: statistical estimates and actuarial evaluations for seismic risk in Italy”.

On 14 December in Paris, France, Denis Kessler, Chairman & CEO of SCOR, and André Lévy-Lang, President of the jury, presented the actuarial awards for France, in conjunction with the French Institute of Actuaries. Khalil Said , of the University of Lyon’s Institute of Financial and Insurance Sciences (ISFA), received the Young Doctors’ prize for his thesis titled “ Mesures de risque multivariées et applications en science actuarielle” (Multivariate risk measures and actuarial science applications). Julien Vedani , of the University of Lyon’s Institute of Financial and Insurance Sciences (ISFA), received a special mention for his thesis titled “ Conceptualisation et Mise en OEuvre du processus Own Risk and Solvency Assessment pour l’Assurance Vie” (Conceptualization and Implementation of the Own Risk and Solvency Assessment process for Life Insurance). Jennifer Pariente of the Paris-Dauphine University received the Young Actuaries’ prize for her dissertation titled “ La modélisation du risque géographique en assurance habitation” (Geographic risk modelling for home insurance).



Denis Kessler, Chairman & CEO of SCOR, and André Lévy-Lang, President of the jury, presented the actuarial awards for France, in conjunction with the French Institute of Actuaries. , of the University of Lyon’s Institute of Financial and Insurance Sciences (ISFA), received the Young Doctors’ prize for his thesis titled “ (Multivariate risk measures and actuarial science applications). , of the University of Lyon’s Institute of Financial and Insurance Sciences (ISFA), received a special mention for his thesis titled “ (Conceptualization and Implementation of the Own Risk and Solvency Assessment process for Life Insurance). of the Paris-Dauphine University received the Young Actuaries’ prize for her dissertation titled “ (Geographic risk modelling for home insurance). To consult all of the award-winning dissertations and theses, go to the SCOR website pages devoted to the Group’s support for actuarial science: http://www.scor.com/en/careers/actuarial-prize/library-of-prizes.html.

Contact details

Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Group Head of Communications

+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43

[email protected]

Ian Kelly

Head of Investor Relations

+44 203 207 8561

[email protected]

http://www.scor.com/

Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate “profit forecasts” in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include “forward-looking statements”, including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “foresee”, “intend”, “may increase” and “may fluctuate” and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, “will”, “should”, “would” and “could.” Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2016 reference document filed on 3 March 2017 under number D.17-0123 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the “Document de Référence”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting”.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b3238ab-0ec7-41cc-9db4-7108e466fe24