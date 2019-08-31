Scores killed as Taliban, Afghan forces clash in Kunduz despite peace talks

A Taliban suicide bomber struck a main square in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz where Afghan forces had gathered to defend the city from falling to the Taliban, killing at least 10 soldiers and civilians, Afghan officials said on Saturday.
