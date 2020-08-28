Scott Nell, Top San Fernando Valley Residential Realtor, Lists Historic Hancock Park “Music House” Once Owned By James Ingram

Scott Nell Scott Nell, listing agent and Team Leader of The Nell Team at Keller Williams

867 S. Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, CA The “Music House” at 867 S. Muirfield Road historical photo

Twilight at 867 S. Muirfield Road Twilight at 867 S. Muirfield Road

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott Nell, a top San Fernando Valley residential agent , today announced the listing of an historic Hancock Park estate at 867 S. Muirfield Road, formerly owned by the late, Grammy Award – winning recording artist and producer James Ingram. Built in 1927, the gated six-bedroom, three bathroom authentic, Spanish revival home comes with a high-end music studio and many updates while retaining many of its stunning original features such as: stained glass windows, crown molding, hardwood floors, tilework, and hardware. Located on an extra-large lot in the stately Brookside neighborhood of Hancock Park, this house has a unique history of owners, all of whom were influential in the creation of music.

“This home has a stellar history entrenched in music,” states Scott Nell, listing agent and Team Leader of The Nell Team at Keller Williams . “Its first owner was Enid Behymer Malcolm, daughter of music impresario Lynden Ellsworth Behymer, who co-founded the Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra, the Women’s Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. In 1919, he hired L.A. Phil’s first conductor, Walter Henry Rothwell, and served as the manager of the orchestra for its first four years, while also managing seasonal grand operas, ballet companies, and individual artists who came to Los Angeles to perform. One could say that it was Behymer who made Los Angeles a worldwide stage for the arts. No doubt this home served as a location for entertaining many of those pioneers of the music business throughout the years.”

The next inhabitant at 867 S. Muirfield was songwriter, recording artist and music producer James Ingram, nominated 14-times for Grammy Awards. Ingram won two Grammys (“Yah Mo B There,” a huge hit for Michael McDonald, and “The Dude”), two Golden Globe Awards, and received two Academy Award nominations for “Best Original Song” (“Look What Love Has Done” and “The Day I Fall in Love”). He was best known, though, for his soulful love songs and memorable duets with Linda Ronstadt ( “Somewhere Out There ”), Patti Austin (“Baby Come to Me”), Dolly Parton (“The Day I Fall in Love”) and Tamia ( “How Do You Keep the Music Playing” ) . He also collaborated on USA For Africa with music producer Quincy Jones and performed on its hugely – successful hit song and video.

The third and current owner at 867 S. Muirfield is Gabriel Cowan, a multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning filmmaker who has recorded with Jackson Browne, Ry Cooder, Robbie Robertson and Tower of Power, among others. Since purchasing his house, Cowan has installed a high-end, soundproof recording studio, fully updated the kitchen, the landscaping, and brought back the original luster of this historic property. Knowing this property had an important story to tell, Cowan brought in Scott Nell as his listing agent because of his creative way of documenting the unique features of a home.

Having worked in the entertainment industry as an actor and writer, before starting his real estate business in 2005, Nell creates memorable presentations for all his residential real estate listings, which helps to raise their value.

“I like to think of myself as a producer and director using high-tech and innovative media to present each home at its very best,” states Nell. “When my team preps, stages and markets a home, we go above and beyond. We bring in 3D-imaging specialists, professional photographers and a videographer who is also skilled in using a drone to capture different angles and unique aspects of the property. I oversee this entire process, structuring the shots to tell the story of the house. In the case of this home on Muirfield, our presentation will have a ‘musical flow’ because this house has such a vivid history of music, past and present.”

Nell is known for taking properties that don’t sell and turning them around by reinvigorating and reintroducing them in a way the captures a fresh market. The Nell Team has done this countless times and is known for its high-end work and out-of-the-box thinking. “By visually telling these stories in this way,” says Nell, “Many of our clients have been able to get record high sales, and most of the time, multiple offers above asking price, whether for luxury homes or homes selling for $1.5MM or more.”

Scott Nell is one of the Top Five realtors/teams at Keller Williams’ “Rockstar” Sherman Oaks office, having previously been named by the Wall Street Journal as a “Rising Star in Real Estate.” He is also a member of a Mastermind real estate group that shares best practices and continually encourages its members to strive for better results for their clients.

In addition to his real estate practice , Nell is an avid supporters of Mercy Childcare Orphanage in Uganda, Africa, a sustainable village dedicated to caring for at-risk children. Nell collects used cell phones which are recycled to fund the charity’s operations. He notes, “The sale of one SmartPhone will put a child through school for an entire year.”

To make an appointment to view the historic music house, contact Scott Nell of The Nell Team at: (818) 522-2862, email: [email protected] www.TheNellTeam.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

For more information please contact:

Scott Nell: (818) 522-2862

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6c0d6ad-8e38-4685-8f04-f5f4210f227f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3885789e-b11a-4a4b-ae6c-6cc16b577873

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdacc1cc-2f62-4691-9481-b70eeab8bddb