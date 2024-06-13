Cologix New CFO Scott Schneider Scott Schneider, Cologix’s new CFO, inside one of the company’s newest AI-ready data centers in Columbus, Ohio.

DENVER, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, announced that Scott Schneider has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Scott succeeds Rachel Stack. As CFO, Scott will lead all aspects of the company’s financial strategy, capital markets and accounting functions. Scott also will continue to drive Cologix’s corporate development strategy, as the company remains focused on its expansion throughout North America.

“We are pleased to promote Scott to CFO,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “Scott has been part of the team for seven years and has a unique understanding of the capital markets combined with a deep understanding of Cologix and our industry. Additionally, as an existing member of our executive team for the past several years, Scott has always brought a valuable, independent and strategic perspective to the table along with driving our Together We Win philosophy across our teams.”

Scott joined Cologix in 2017 as Treasurer and has been integral in raising the equity and debt financing required to drive Cologix’s growth and keep up with customer demand. Under Scott’s tenure as Treasurer, he helped raise over $6 billion of capital, assisted in acquiring nine new facilities, including entering two new markets, and provided a strategic financial viewpoint to support Cologix’s 400% growth realized over this same period.

Prior to Cologix, Scott held various financial roles at public international REITs, including Iron Mountain and Archstone.

“I’m honored to be Cologix’s next CFO and to support our teams that are driving success through innovation and creativity, all in an effort to keep up with our customers’ demand,” said Scott Schneider. “Cologix is uniquely positioned to benefit from accelerating industry trends, particularly related to AI and our ability to provide connectivity for inference nodes via our carrier hotels and closely tethered compute through our connected Scalelogix campuses. I look forward to helping drive Cologix through its next growth phase, creating value for our investors and providing innovative solutions for our customers.”

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 12 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact for Cologix:

Shifali Erasmus, Crackle PR

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74376332-fa11-4b69-a611-1dea7f6f8d81