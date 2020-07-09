Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ScottMadden Publishes First Corporate Responsibility Report

ScottMadden Publishes First Corporate Responsibility Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Atlanta, GA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy and shared services, has released its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. This report highlights the firm’s efforts around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues that are most important to the firm’s employees, clients, and other key stakeholders.

The report outlines ScottMadden’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability and summarizes 2019 activities and metrics related to six focus areas:

  • Community Engagement
  • Employee Well-Being and Development
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Environment and Emissions
  • Data Privacy and Cybersecurity
  • Business Ethics and Integrity

These focus areas were identified based on several inputs, including a formal assessment of ESG issues that are most important to the firm’s key stakeholders, the firm’s existing ESG activities, and the firm’s ability to directly manage and influence the issue. In future reports, ScottMadden will provide updates on specific goals in each focus area and highlight progress toward achieving them.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues when I say ScottMadden is excited to share this report and demonstrate our commitment to corporate responsibility,” said Brad Kitchens, president and CEO at ScottMadden. “We are proud of what we have accomplished to date, but there is considerable work ahead. I look forward to sharing the progress we will continue to make for our clients, communities, and the environment.”

For more information about corporate responsibility and sustainability commitments, please contact us. 

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the referenced report may contain forward-looking information, including statements about ScottMadden’s corporate responsibility efforts. These statements are based on ScottMadden’s current beliefs and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. ScottMadden disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mary Tew
ScottMadden, Inc.
919-714-7628
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.