ScottMadden Releases Fall 2019 Energy Industry Update: The Potential Loss of Carbon-Free Generation, Growing Belly of the Duck, Opportunities for the Western EIM, and More

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “Everything Counts … In Large Amounts,” this EIU explores the implications of increasing interest in decarbonizing the grid and promoting non-emitting energy alternatives.

As technology advances, new lower-emitting resources are being added to the nation’s power system. But policymakers and industry leaders concede it will require a wide variety of methods and resources to achieve the ambitious clean energy and decarbonization targets states and utilities are setting.

Paying homage to one of Depeche Mode’s greatest 80’s hits, “everything counts in large amounts” to achieve these goals.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on how the industry is approaching:

Considerations for utilities in balancing or prioritizing development of utility-scale versus distributed renewable resources

California’s iconic, growing duck curve belly and resulting operational impacts

Opportunities for the Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM), grid benefits, and considerations for potential market participants

Hawaii’s framework to meet a 100% renewable energy portfolio standard and transform the state’s electric sector

Rekindled interest in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)—expanded incentives, technology, and breakthroughs on the horizon

“Right now, the industry is putting forward more and more aggressive goals related to carbon and clean energy. We’re living in a world where ‘everything counts,’ but having it in ‘large amounts’ is really important if we want to meet our targets,” explains Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden. “With different potential options and approaches to meeting these targets, we highlight a few in this EIU, informing executives as they contemplate their next steps.”

