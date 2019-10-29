ScottMadden Releases Fall 2019 Energy Industry Update: The Potential Loss of Carbon-Free Generation, Growing Belly of the Duck, Opportunities for the Western EIM, and More

Breaking News
Atlanta, GA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “Everything Counts … In Large Amounts,” this EIU explores the implications of increasing interest in decarbonizing the grid and promoting non-emitting energy alternatives.

As technology advances, new lower-emitting resources are being added to the nation’s power system. But policymakers and industry leaders concede it will require a wide variety of methods and resources to achieve the ambitious clean energy and decarbonization targets states and utilities are setting.

Paying homage to one of Depeche Mode’s greatest 80’s hits, “everything counts in large amounts” to achieve these goals.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on how the industry is approaching:

  • Considerations for utilities in balancing or prioritizing development of utility-scale versus distributed renewable resources
  • California’s iconic, growing duck curve belly and resulting operational impacts
  • Opportunities for the Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM), grid benefits, and considerations for potential market participants
  • Hawaii’s framework to meet a 100% renewable energy portfolio standard and transform the state’s electric sector
  • Rekindled interest in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)—expanded incentives, technology, and breakthroughs on the horizon

“Right now, the industry is putting forward more and more aggressive goals related to carbon and clean energy. We’re living in a world where ‘everything counts,’ but having it in ‘large amounts’ is really important if we want to meet our targets,” explains Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden. “With different potential options and approaches to meeting these targets, we highlight a few in this EIU, informing executives as they contemplate their next steps.”

For an in-depth examination of these topics, you can hear from our industry experts in this new video. If you are interested in scheduling an interview with one of our thought leaders, please contact us

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join ScottMadden’s complimentary webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – Everything Counts … In Large Amounts,” on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 1PM–2PM EST. During this session, our industry experts will share their views and field questions related to the potential loss of carbon-free generation and its implications, the iconic duck curve, and developments in the Western EIM. Join us to hear from our experts. Ms. Lyons will serve as webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here.

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

