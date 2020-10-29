ScottMadden Releases Fall 2020 Energy Industry Update: Running Up That Hill

How a 1980’s Hit Describes the Energy Industry Today

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed, “Running Up That Hill,” this EIU explores how in spite of all the challenges the energy industry is facing today, progress continues.

The theme of this issue explores how the energy industry is attempting to do extraordinary things in extraordinary times. States and utilities continue their march toward 100% clean energy targets. Further, hydrogen is being explored as an energy resource across a range of applications. Stakeholders are debating the role and structure of power markets needed to accommodate these initiatives, and the industry is doing all this amid the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on:

100% clean energy goals and planning

Current and potential approaches to making, transporting, and using hydrogen-based energy

Recent noteworthy developments in the U.S. wholesale electric markets

Utility regulatory responses to COVID-19 and strategies for cost recovery

Development of offshore wind energy

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, our industry has proven that it can respond to disruptions with resilience. This edition of the Energy Industry Update highlights important initiatives where we are continuing to make progress, even in these extraordinary times,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

