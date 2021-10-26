ScottMadden Releases Fall 2021 Energy Industry Update: Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

How U2’s Hit Describes the Energy Industry’s Efforts Today

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed, “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” this EIU explores how the industry has made substantial progress in developing and deploying low greenhouse gas-emitting energy technologies, but there is still significant work to be done.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on:

Environmental, social, and governance reporting’s growing momentum

The continued expansion of energy storage, and its opportunities and challenges

Small modular reactors as a potential option for carbon-free power

COVID-19’s impact on the energy industry in year two of the pandemic

A round-up of recent activity at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Recent developments and trends in U.S. natural gas markets

“The clean energy and net-zero targets announced to date will require a portfolio of technologies, deployed at scale, many of which are not yet commercially viable. Ongoing pilots and research into technologies such as energy storage and SMRs will inform how this portfolio develops. So, in that way we still haven’t found what we’re looking for. says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

For a summary of these topics, watch this video.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join ScottMadden’s complimentary webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. ET to hear our energy experts share their views and field questions related to these topics and more. Ms. Lyons will serve as webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here.

