ScottMadden’s Latest Energy Industry Update Explores the Unnoticed Loss of Carbon-Free Generation in the United States

ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “How Soon is Now?,” this issue of the EIU explores how progress in greenhouse gas emissions could be at risk due to the loss of nuclear power plants.

With actual and announced early retirements and threatened retirement of nuclear-generating units, the energy industry is facing a potential loss of a significant amount of carbon-free generation. This EIU looks at “at-risk” U.S. nuclear power plants to better understand the magnitude of the potential impact on carbon intensity of the U.S. electricity sector.

“The loss of these non-emitting plants is seemingly going unnoticed,” explains Sean Lawrie, partner at ScottMadden. “Once we decide to let a license expire, we are unlikely to get it back. For those who are interested in decarbonizing our electric sector, we have lost a reliable source of carbon-free generation and an important source of our economy.”

For more information about the effect nuclear generation has on the reduction of carbon emissions in electricity generation, you can hear from Sean in this new video or access our latest reports (here and here).

