ScottMadden’s Latest Energy Industry Update Explores the Unnoticed Loss of Carbon-Free Generation in the United States

Atlanta, GA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “How Soon is Now?,” this issue of the EIU explores how progress in greenhouse gas emissions could be at risk due to the loss of nuclear power plants.

With actual and announced early retirements and threatened retirement of nuclear-generating units, the energy industry is facing a potential loss of a significant amount of carbon-free generation. This EIU looks at “at-risk” U.S. nuclear power plants to better understand the magnitude of the potential impact on carbon intensity of the U.S. electricity sector.

“The loss of these non-emitting plants is seemingly going unnoticed,” explains Sean Lawrie, partner at ScottMadden. “Once we decide to let a license expire, we are unlikely to get it back. For those who are interested in decarbonizing our electric sector, we have lost a reliable source of carbon-free generation and an important source of our economy.”

For more information about the effect nuclear generation has on the reduction of carbon emissions in electricity generation, you can hear from Sean in this new video or access our latest reports (here and here).

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives. 

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

CONTACT: Mary Tew
ScottMadden, Inc.
919-714-7628
[email protected]
