Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ScottMadden’s New Energy Industry Update Explores the Potential for Hydrogen in the Energy System

ScottMadden’s New Energy Industry Update Explores the Potential for Hydrogen in the Energy System

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Back to the Future for Hydrogen

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, recently released its latest edition of The ScottMadden Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “Running Up That Hill,” this report explores how in the midst of and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, many efforts in the energy industry can feel like running uphill, yet progress continues.

The energy industry and governments around the world are beginning to view hydrogen as a promising carbon-free energy resource. Hydrogen can be deployed in various ways, including end-use heating, power generation fuel, or transportation. However, a potential transition to a hydrogen-based energy economy poses technical and financial hurdles that must be addressed.

A variety of factors have contributed to the renewed interest in hydrogen, including decarbonization and net-zero emissions targets, lower costs of renewable energy, and storability. A near-term pathway for hydrogen energy is blending it into existing natural gas networks. This could be an attractive option in places where heat pumps or electrification applications are uneconomical or inefficient. Other potential pathways include transportation or using it as storage and fuel for power production.  

While hydrogen presents significant opportunities, it also brings an array of challenges. Creating a new hydrogen pipeline infrastructure or adapting existing networks could be costly. Further, to make hydrogen an affordable element of the energy mix, scale and learning curve effects must bring down the cost of hydrogen production. Other challenges include regional differences in available hydrogen resources, agreement on standards and safety protocols, a strategy and transition plan, and a regulatory framework.

“Hydrogen has the potential to be a fuel source that can enhance the benefits of natural gas,” explains Jim Stephens, partner and rates & regulation practice leader at ScottMadden. “We recognize the industry’s attention and initiatives to pilot this fuel source,” he continued. “We look forward to seeing the initial results to evaluate the opportunities and implications of integrating hydrogen as a component of a utility decarbonization strategy.”

For more information about hydrogen as a potential energy carrier, you can hear from Eileen Hurley in this new video or access our latest report here.

Complimentary Energy Industry Update Webcast

If you have not yet registered, we encourage you to join ScottMadden’s complimentary webcast, “ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update – “Running Up That Hill” on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 1PM–2PM EST. During this session, our industry experts share their views and field questions related to the current issues in wholesale electricity markets, ambitions for hydrogen in the energy system of the future, and near-term plans to move toward net-zero CO2 emissions. Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader, will serve as webcast moderator. Register for this webcast here.

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Savannah Russell
ScottMadden, Inc.
910-528-0310
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.