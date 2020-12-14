Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Scott’s Cheap Flights Announces a Special BOGO Gift Card Offer

Scott’s Cheap Flights Announces a Special BOGO Gift Card Offer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Get two gift cards for the price of one so you can double the joy this holiday season.

Portland, Oregon, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2 million members to exceptional airfare deals, announced today it will offer a buy one gift card, get one free offer now through Christmas Day Friday, December 25. Get two gift cards for the price of one so you can double the joy this holiday season. Cards are available for 1, 2, or 5 years of Premium membership and many of our deals are for travel as far out as November 2021.

Help your favorite travelers take their dream trip—and save big while you do! Surprise two of them for the price of one. Premium members get access to Mistake Fares, domestic deals, and rare bucket-list destinations during peak travel season. 

Speaking of Mistake Fares, we’ve found quite a few nuggets over the past few months:

  • $23 roundtrip to Puerto Rico 
  • $63 roundtrip to Chile 
  • $113 roundtrip to the Caribbean 

Friends don’t let friends overpay for travel–with SCF’s Premium membership, they’ll get alerts to snag great flight deals and apply the savings to other experiences. Click here to upgrade to a Premium membership or click here to purchase a Scott’s Cheap Flights gift card. The SCF BOGO gift card offer ends on Friday, December 25. Here’s to making new memories together. 

 

About Scott’s Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alert services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it’s worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save $550 per ticket on average, and every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email. 

 

###

CONTACT: Andrew Hickey
Scott's Cheap Flights
9174594937
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.