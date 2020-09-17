Scott’s Cheap Flights Offers Travelers 25% Off Limited Time 5-Year Premium Membership

Breaking News
Popular Travel Service Wants to Help People Get a Jumpstart on 2021 Planning.

Save 25% on five years of Premium membership.

Portland, Oregon, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In August, Scott’s Cheap Flights celebrated a milestone: five years of finding incredibly cheap flight deals that have saved our members hundreds of millions of dollars. In fact, Premium members who have been with us for two years or more report saving as much as $2,500. And we’re just getting started. We want to help travelers save even more, so we’re offering a special deal through September 30th.  New members that upgrade to Premium will get five years of membership for just $183. That’s 25% off the regular price. Not ready to commit? New members can sign up for one year and receive 20% off. 

A few reasons to upgrade:

  • Get a jump start on your 2021 planning. Many of the deals we’re sending are for travel dates through next summer. 
  • Domestic deals. Only Premium members get domestic deals, so if you’re not planning an international trip in 2021 you can still save hundreds on flights within the US. 
  • You deserve something to look forward to. Studies show that even the act of planning a trip makes people happy. With our best deals coming to your inbox, Premium can help. 
  • VIP treatment. The first 100 members to extend their membership will receive exclusive, top-priority access to account support and answers to any questions about travel advice from our team.

We also want to pass along the savings to our current Premium members by giving them 40% off when they extend their Premium membership by five years for just $147. That is probably less than what current members have already saved on flights! 

Recent round-trip deals we’ve sent Premium members include:

  • Philadelphia to Miami for $71
  • Chicago to Seattle for $75
  • Miami to Medellin for $180
  • Los Angeles to Athens on a 5-star airline for $504

A reminder that during the pandemic, Scott’s Cheap Flights is currently only looking for cheap flights at least 3-4 months out that pass the Bestie Test. 

About Scott’s Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members.

Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it’s worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save $550 per ticket on average, and every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email. 

