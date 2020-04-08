Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) and April 27 Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) and April 27 Deadline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

NEW YORK, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of the Company’s November 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of federal securities laws.  If you purchased Sterling Bancorp securities between November 17, 2017 and December 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or [email protected]The lead plaintiff deadline is April 27, 2020.  If you have losses of over $100,000, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott regarding serving as lead plaintiff.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period and in connection with the Company’s IPO, defendants made untrue statements of material fact including regarding the Company’s loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and its Advantage Loan Program.

On June 21, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that it had entered into an agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to enhance its anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act compliance. Later that day, Sterling Bancorp announced the resignation of Jon Fox, a member of the Company’s Audit and Risk Management Committee, from its Board of Directors.  Despite Sterling Bancorp’s attempt to minimize this news, its stock price dropped $0.16, or 1.59%, to close at $9.90 on June 24, 2019.

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that it “voluntarily and temporarily suspended its Advantage Loan program in connection with an ongoing internal review of the program’s documentation.”

On this news, shares of Sterling Bancorp fell $2.16 per share to close at $7.29 per share, a decline of nearly 23%.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Sterling Bancorp securities between November 17, 2017 and December 8, 2019, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 or [email protected] 

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(844) 818-6980
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.