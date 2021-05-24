Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against Canoo, Inc. (GOEV; GOEVW) and June 1 Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against Canoo, Inc. (GOEV; GOEVW) and June 1 Deadline

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of class action lawsuits against Canoo, Inc. (“Canoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW), formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU), and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or [email protected].   The lead plaintiff deadline is June 1, 2021.

After the market closed on March 29, 2021, despite previous statements by Canoo that its engineering capabilities and customer subscription model would lead to growth, the Company revealed that it would no longer focus on its engineering services line. The Company also revealed that it would deemphasize its consumer subscription business model.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.50 per share, or 21.19%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

Canoo is an electric vehicle company that previously touted its electric vehicle models as being able to spur significant growth for the Company.

The lawsuits allege, among other things, that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would de-emphasize its engineering services business; and (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or [email protected]

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10169-1820
(888) 398-9312
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.