Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues its Investigation of General Mills Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GIS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of General Mills, Inc. (“General Mills”) (NYSE: GIS) breached their fiduciary duties to General Mills and its shareholders. If you are a General Mills shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of General Mills’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage General Mills in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to General Mills, and whether General Mills and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 18, 2022, the New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was investigating reports that thousands of people had become ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal. According to the article, the FDA stated that its own reporting system had received more than 100 submissions related to Lucky Charms in 2022 thus far.

What You Can Do

If you are a General Mills shareholder, you may have legal claims against General Mills’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

