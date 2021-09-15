Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Claims Against Dfinity USA Research and Related Parties for Securities Law Violations in Connection with Internet Computer Token Launch

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm is continuing its investigation into Dfinity USA Research LLC (“Dfinity” or the “Company”) and related parties, alleging violations of federal securities laws in connection with the launch of the “Internet Computer” Project token or “ICP”. If you purchased ICP tokens following its May 10, 2021 launch, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Sean Masson for additional information at 212-519-0522 or [email protected].

On July 15, 2021, Scott+Scott filed a lawsuit on behalf of a class of investors alleging that Dfinity failed to register ICP as a security with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The lawsuit further alleges that Dfinity and its partners made immense profits at the expense of retail investors through the offering of the unregistered ICP tokens.

What You Can Do

If you purchased “Internet Computer” or “ICP” tokens following its May 10, 2021 launch and suffered investment losses, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Sean Masson at (212) 519-0522 or [email protected]

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Sean Masson

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820

(212) 519-0522

[email protected]