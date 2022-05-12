Breaking News
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Class Action Filed Against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) and the Lead Plaintiff deadline of July 11, 2022

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (“FHS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHS) and certain officers and directors of its management team for violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased FHS American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) in or traceable to the Company’s March 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), and you have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, for more information.

FHS provides private tutoring services and operates private high schools in Western China.

According to the lawsuit, FHS and certain of its executives (“Defendants”), violated Federal securities laws, by failing to disclose the severity of known and upcoming adverse government regulations that unfavorably impacted the Company’s ability to operate and which, in turn, affected the Company’s net sales or revenues, income from continuing operations, profitability, liquidity and capital resources.

By May 10, 2022, FHS ADSs closed below $1 per ADS – more than 90% below the price at which FHS ADSs were sold to the investing public at the time of the IPO.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The action is captioned Dagan Investments LLC v. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd, Case No. 1:22-cv-003831, and the deadline to move for Lead Plaintiff is July 11, 2022. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own FHS securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO, and you suffered losses, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, New York, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

