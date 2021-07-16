ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Breaking News
MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG), one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please call 866-337-5532 (Conference Code: 2106695). A replay of the call can be heard by calling 888-203-1112. The replay will be available for 15 days.

A live webcast of the call and the press release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622

